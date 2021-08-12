Stockton Police: Man sets fire to Mexican restaurant after employee refuses to give him free drink

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are looking for a man who they said set fire to a Mexican restaurant early Thursday morning after arguing with an employee over the price of his drink.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said a man, seen on security cameras with a bicycle, got into an argument with an employee at El Forastero on East Hammer Lane.

According to Stockton police, when the employee refused to give him a free drink, the customer lit the restaurant on fire.

The flames left the building with extensive damage, Stockton police reported.

Stockton police released this photo from another surveillance camera at a Mexican restaurant where a man set fire to the building.

Both surveillance photos released by the police department show the man wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with what appears to be a skull from the Marvel character The Punisher on the front. He also has a backpack on.

Police did not provide any additional information about the man.

Anyone who can help Stockton police identify the man behind Thursday morning’s arson has been asked to call Detective Clark at 937-7311 or Detective A. Howard at 937-8167 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.