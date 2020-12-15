Stockton Police: Man shot, killed on E. Hammer Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after being shot Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 18-year-old, who has not been identified, was found by officers on E. Hammer Lane around 6:34 p.m., police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

At this time, there is no motive or information on the shooter, authorities said.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton PD’s website or calling (209) 946-0600