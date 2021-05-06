Stockton police: Man starts fire in woman’s home after argument

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A Stockton man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after starting a fire in a woman’s home Thursday morning.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old woman, was at her home on Ninth and California streets when the suspect walked up to an open window.

The suspect, 36-year-old Allen Stone, began arguing with the woman and then allegedly lit the home’s drapes on fire.

Police say the woman was able to put out the fire and did not report any injuries.

Stone was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to police.