Stockton police: Man starts fire on roof of building, asks officers to shoot him

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Stockton allegedly started a fire on the roof of an unoccupied building and got into a confrontation with officers Sunday morning, police said.

Police say they received a report of a man with a knife who had started a fire near Quail Lakes Drive and Round Valley Circle just before 6 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Nicholas Devorss.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire. They then issued commands to Devorss, but police say he ignored them and instead asked officers to shoot him.

Officers say they “deployed” a beanbag shotgun and were able to get Devorss to drop a knife he had. But he allegedly continued to refuse their commands.

Officers later arrested Devorss with the help of a K-9 after getting on the roof.

Police say he was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism, trespassing and resisting arrest