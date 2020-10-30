Stockton police officer faces DUI charges after driving wrong way down I-5

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An off-duty Stockton officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday when he was seen driving the wrong way down Interstate 5.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle that was driving down I-5 near Eight Mile Road in the wrong direction, according to Stockton police.

Police say he was identified by officers as Stockton Police Officer Eduardo Silva, who was not working at the time of the traffic stop.

He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Stockton police say Silva has been placed on administrative leave and the California Highway Patrol is investigating.