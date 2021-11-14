Stockton police: Officers sent to hospital following possible fentanyl exposure

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Stockton police officers were taken to a hospital while on the job Sunday morning.

Police could be heard over radio traffic requesting assistance from dispatchers.

“Myself and (inaudible) have an exposure,” one officer could be heard saying over the radio. “I need you guys to bring us Narcan quickly.”

The incident happened while the officers were working a death investigation on Parma Road near Weston Ranch High School. Details haven’t been fully released.

Other first responders came to their assistance with Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

Fentanyl has led to an alarming increase in overdose incidents and overdose-related deaths across the country. It also poses a significant threat to law enforcement and other first responders who may come in contact.

The CDC said even a small exposure can lead to significant health-related complications, respiratory issues or death.

“Narcan has been administered. Let’s keep the ambulances coming and another unit with ore Narcan if we need it,” an officer said to dispatchers.

As a precaution, the officers were taken to a hospital for an evaluation.