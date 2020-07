STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Stockton say officers shot a man suspected of a homicide Wednesday.

In a post on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page, officials say officers found the man in a car along Cosumnes Drive near Trinity Parkway. Police said it appeared the man tried hit the officers with his car when they opened fire at the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in an “unknown” condition, according to police, and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.