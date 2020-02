STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was shot Friday night on Greensboro Way in Stockton, according to police.

The Stockton Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near Bianchi Road.

Police have not provided any information about the victim or the shooter. Little else is known regarding what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.