Stockton police: One teen killed, another wounded in shooting at Sherwood Mall

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- One person died and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at Sherwood Mall.

Stockton police say officers were called to the mall on Pacific Avenue around 8:40 p.m. after getting reports about a shooting.

At the scene, police say they found two teenage boys who had been shot.

One of the victims died at the scene, according to the police department. The other victim was taken to an area hospital but his condition has not been reported.

Police could not provide any information about a shooter or shooters.

Detectives are at the mall to investigate the deadly shooting.

Police say the mall is closed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency line at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. They may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.