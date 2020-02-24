Stockton police: Probation search leads to several arrests and illegal guns

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they arrested five people after finding 12 illegal guns at a home.

Police went to a house on Palamino Court around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they began to search the home as part of a probation search, according to officers.

The search led to the discovery of 12 guns. Police said they arrested 18-year-old Diamond Kho, 29-year-old Darrell Kho, 37-year-old Sarin Vann and 30-year-olds Eric Navy and David Kho.

They were all arrested for multiple weapon charges and on suspicion of gang enhancements, according to police.