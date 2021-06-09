Stockton police reach out to community after finding WWII-era photos, love letters

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police have asked for the community’s help finding the owner of over 150 photographs and multiple letters they believe were written around World War II.

The police department says some of their Strategic Community officers discovered the photos and letters Tuesday.

Most of the writings, which included love letters, had the name Mary Ellen Driscoll. The police department posted four photos that they believe feature Driscoll.

The letters also include the names Williams, Metcalf, Bohannon, Henderson and Andrews.

Stockton police did not say where they found the letters and photographs.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos or knows any of Driscoll’s family members should call 209-937-8377 or email police@stocktonca.gov and reference case number 21-20050.