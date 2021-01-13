Stockton police release 911 call, body cam footage of officers shooting armed man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police released body camera footage after two officers shot and wounded an armed man back in December.

Dwight Morgan has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after Stockton police say he was shot in his front yard by officers Brian Hooper and Nathan Parker on the night of Dec. 14.

Morgan’s neighbor can be heard in the 911 call released Wednesday telling the dispatcher he heard gunshots and a woman crying.

“I don’t know if he’s just scaring her but the cops, they are here, they are present,” the neighbor later says after police arrive at Maywood Lane.

In the footage released, the officer with the body camera can be heard saying he could also hear the woman crying. He then says, “Somebody just racked somethin’.”

As they approach Morgan’s house, officers shine a light on the 42-year-old, whose back is turned. The officer shouts at Morgan to show his hands and within seconds, both officers shoot at Morgan several times.

A slowed-down version of the footage shows Morgan turn as officers approach then raise his arms up. He appears to be holding a firearm, which Stockton police say he pointed at the officers.

The video highlights the gun on the ground as it lies next to Morgan after he is shot.

Capt. Travis Digiulio with the Investigation Division of the Stockton Police Department says the gun Morgan allegedly pointed at officers was a 9mm Glock 17. Two other firearms were also found in the front yard and recovered by police, according to Digiulio.

Morgan was hospitalized after police say officers tried to administer medical aid. When he was medically cleared, he was booked into jail on suspicion of assault on a peace officer with a semi-automatic firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Multi-agency investigations have been launched and both officers were placed on paid administrative leave.