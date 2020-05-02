Stockton police release 911 call, bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department released video and audio evidence Friday from an officer-involved shooting on March 31.

The night of the shooting, just before 10, Stockton police say a 911 caller reported seeing a man in his 30s wearing all camouflage walking around Feather River Drive and the greenbelt that runs through the area.

In the recording of the 911 call, 26-year-old Austin Berkley tells the dispatcher he allegedly saw the man shoot at least one homeless person with a rifle. He also says the gunman appeared to have post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I hear he intends to kill people tonight,” Berkley tells the dispatcher.

When officers get to the area, the police department says they saw a man matching the description given by Berkley. Radio traffic picks up the moment officers see his rifle.

Body camera footage released Friday shows officers shielded by their patrol cars, with their weapons drawn. Police report the suspect raised his rifle, which is when three officers fired at him.

The video picks up multiple rounds of gunfire from the officers before the suspect, identified as Berkley, is seen lying in the grass with the rifle beside him.

Capt. Eric Kane says investigators later learned the rifle was a BB gun air rifle and Berkley had called 911 on himself because he “wanted a confrontation with the officers.”

Berkley was hospitalized and later released on April 3. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two counts of drawing or exhibiting an imitation firearm in a threatening manner and one count of willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

The Stockton Police Department’s video below contains violence and disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.