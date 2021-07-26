Stockton Police release photo of minivan from deadly weekend hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police released a photograph Monday of a minivan from a deadly hit-and-run.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 6 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was walking in the area of South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets when he was hit by a minivan.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Now, investigators are looking for a light blue or gray, late ’90s Toyota minivan.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run has been asked to call Stockton police at 209-937-8377 or their Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. They can also contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.

