Stockton police release video of events leading to man’s in-custody death

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department released 911 dispatch audio and body cam video of the events that preceded an in-custody death on Oct. 8.

Stockton police said officers went to an AM/PM on Trinity Parkway near Scott Creek Drive around 7 a.m. for reports of a man threatening an employee with a wine bottle.

The man, Shayne Allen Sutherland, was found inside the store, and police brought him outside to talk.

In the video, Sutherland admitted to recently using drugs.

Related Content Man dies after he stopped breathing while being arrested, Stockton police say

As officers questioned Sutherland, he tried to run away before being tackled by the two officers.

During Sutherland’s arrest, one officer held him down with his body while the other officer used a baton pressed against Sutherland’s shoulder to hold him down, according to police.

In the video, the officers requested more police units and medical personnel.

Police said Sutherland later died at the hospital.

The San Joaquin Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy results indicated there was no inflicted trauma or injuries to Sutherland that caused his death, according to Stockton police.

Sutherland’s cause of death and toxicology results are still pending.

This case remains under investigation by multiple agencies.