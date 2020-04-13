Stockton police report first COVID-19 case in department

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton Police Department employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release sent out Monday, Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva identified the department’s first case as being a Neighborhood Services employee. Those in the division conduct code enforcement.

The employee, who has isolated at home, did not have any community exposure for at least a week prior to becoming symptomatic, according to Silva.

Their work area has been sanitized and no other personnel in the division are symptomatic.