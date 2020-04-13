Watch Now
FOX40 News at 6

Stockton police report first COVID-19 case in department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton Police Department employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release sent out Monday, Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva identified the department’s first case as being a Neighborhood Services employee. Those in the division conduct code enforcement.

The employee, who has isolated at home, did not have any community exposure for at least a week prior to becoming symptomatic, according to Silva.

Their work area has been sanitized and no other personnel in the division are symptomatic.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News