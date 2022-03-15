STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a possible bank robbery.

Officer Joe Silva said the bank robber was not able to get away with any money. The robber did, however, shoot their gun inside the bank, hitting the ceiling.

There were no reported injuries.

According to Silva, a suspicious device was found; a bomb squad is now investigating.

Meanwhile, people have been asked to stay away from the Bank of America on North Wilson Way, near East Lindsay Street, police reported Tuesday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: @StocktonPolice are on the scene responding to a possible Bank Robbery at Bank of America on the 400 block of Wilson Way. pic.twitter.com/5vG9ynXVPn — KristiGrossNews (@KristiGrossNews) March 15, 2022

