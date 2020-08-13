Stockton police say man rammed 2 police vehicles during car chase

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man struck two Stockton patrol cars during a short pursuit Wednesday morning, according to police.

Stockton police identified him as 37-year-old Wilford Lewis.

Officers say they first encountered Lewis because he was a wanted suspect. After they tried to arrest him, he led police on a car chase.

According to police, he rammed two police vehicles during the pursuit.

He was later arrested after getting out of the car.

Police say he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.