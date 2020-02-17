Stockton police say Sideshow Task Force issued 60 citations amid 116 traffic stops

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said 116 traffic stops were conducted as part of a Sideshow Mission Saturday.

Officials issued 60 citations and arrested four people, according to police. Stockton police also said a total of six cars were towed and six referee referrals were given out.

The mission was undertaken by the San Joaquin Sideshow Task Force. It’s a specialized group made up of officers from the Stockton and Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.  The task force was formed back in 2018.

