Stockton police search for armed suspect who wore surgical mask while robbing grocery store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for a suspect who wore a surgical mask during an armed robbery that occurred Monday at a local grocery store.

Around 12:15 p.m., police say the masked man entered the store on Monte Diablo Avenue near Buena Vista Avenue. After entering, he pointed a gun at a woman who was working as a clerk and demanded money, according to police.

The woman gave him an undisclosed amount of money and he then left the area.

Police say the woman was not injured.

The man was described as being in his 20s, thin and 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing gray clothing and the mask he was wearing was blue.

If you have information about the robbery, contact police.