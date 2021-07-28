Stockton police search for arsonist after video captures multiple trashcans ignited next to home

Suspected arsonist with a stick on fire captured on surveillance video July 24, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are searching for an arsonist who lit multiple trash cans on fire early Saturday morning.

Police investigators said a man was captured on video after lighting the cans on fire next to a home on Rendon Avenue near East Lafayette Street at around 4 a.m.

Investigators said the arsonist also lit a stick on fire and tossed it onto the overhang of the patio trying to light the roof on fire.

The arsonist caused severe smoke and fire damage to the side of the home, according to police.

No other information about the arsonist was released except for photos from a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to contact Detective Aaron Clark at 209-937-7311 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.