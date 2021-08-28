Stockton police search for arsonist who set two homes on fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are searching for an arsonist who lit two homes on fire early Saturday morning causing major damage to both.

Police officials said authorities responded to a fire on South Stanislaus Street near East Worth Street at 3:21 a.m.

Stockton fire crews were able to put out the fire but two families living in each of the homes needed assistance from the American Red Cross due to the damage.

A man was seen fleeing the area.

No additional information was released about the arsonist or the victims.

This story is developing.

