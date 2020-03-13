Stockton police search for teen’s killer after Sherwood Mall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Candles and flowers made up a sprawling memorial for a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at Sherwood Mall in Stockton.

An 18-year-old was also injured in the mall shooting.

“So last night, for me, the most important thing to the best of my ability was comforting a family, the family of Anthony, and being there for them and assisting the police department in any way we could in the investigation,” said Sherwood Mall General Manager Patrick Dobson.

By Thursday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had identified the 17-year-old victim as Anthony Graves.

Dobson said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., just before closing Wednesday night.

“I think our hearts are broken when incidents like this happen,” Dobson told FOX40. “I think they happen far too often, not at the mall, obviously, but all through our community.”

Stockton police rushed to the scene after shots were fired.

“The investigation is indicating that the fight and the shooting occurred inside the mall at the food court and, as you can imagine, after that the scene got very chaotic because everybody started running out of the mall and that’s where we located both of our victims,” said Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joe Silva.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators told FOX40 they worked throughout the night, reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses to catch the teen's killer.

“We would definitely want to figure out who the suspect or suspects were so we can hold them accountable and get them off the street before they do this to someone else,” Silva said.

Sherwood Mall initially reopened Thursday morning but shut down by late afternoon. FOX40 has reached out to the general manager for more information on the closure.

Mall staff said they will consider re-instituting a rule that would ban anyone under 18 from being at the mall unless they're with an adult after the deadly shooting.