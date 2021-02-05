Stockton police searching for gunman in fatal shooting on E. Sonora Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Jan. 24 on E. Sonora Street.

The man who died, identified as Lorenzo Perez-Del Rayo, and the surviving victims were in a house’s garage when the suspect approached them from the alleyway, police said.

The gunman then demanded the victims’ property and ordered them on the ground, according to investigators. Before fleeing, police said the gunman shot Perez-Del Rayo.

Authorities said the person may be responsible for robberies in the same neighborhood. He is described as a 27 to 35 year old man who has a goatee with no mustache. He is also said to be 5-feet-9-inches tall and 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Perez-Del Rayo is survived by a wife and three children, police said.

Anyone with information may call the non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or Detective Allsup at 209-937-8323.