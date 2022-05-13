STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police Department said it has placed one of its sergeants on administrative leave following sexual battery allegations.

A woman said Sgt. Nicholas Bloed persuaded her into unprotected sex for months.

“The Stockton Police Department is aware of these serious allegations,” Stockton Police Department Spokesperson Joseph Silva said. “We have already launched an internal affairs investigation and Sergeant Nicholas Bloed has been placed on administrative leave. These claims of misconduct are concerning and in no way reflect the values of our department. Due to anticipated litigation, we cannot discuss the matter any further.”