STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police shot a 19-year-old man while responding to a disturbance call Saturday night.

Stockton police officials said at 10:30 p.m., two uniformed officers responded to a disturbance call on East Bianchi Road near Calandria Street.

Officials said the officers heard multiple gunshots and believed they were fired upon.

Both officers returned fire, according to officials.

A 19-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound where the shooting happened.

Police officials said the man was in possession of a loaded gun magazine.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police officials said he is in critical but stable condition.

The two officers were not injured.

Police officials said the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the California Department of Justice are investigating the shooting.