STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are searching for a man who shot at a car that had a woman and child inside of it Friday morning.

The shooter and 64-year-old woman were arguing near North Yosemite Street and West Magnolia Street prior to the shooting, police say.

While driving away, she was struck twice after the man shot at the car. Police say she then drove herself to the hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The child was not injured.