Stockton Police: Shooting at apartment leaves man dead, woman critically injured

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died, and another was critically injured in a shooting at a Stockton apartment overnight.

Stockton police officials said that officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Palisades Drive near Hammer Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an 87-year-old man and 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was declared dead, but the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to police.

No information on the shooter was released.

This story is developing.