Stockton Police: Shooting at apartment leaves man dead, woman critically injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died, and another was critically injured in a shooting at a Stockton apartment overnight.

Stockton police officials said that officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Palisades Drive near Hammer Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an 87-year-old man and 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was declared dead, but the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to police.

No information on the shooter was released.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News