STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Thursday, according to a night report from the Stockton Police Department.

A 35-year-old man was shot on Kermit Lane near Holiday Park around 12:30 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The man later died from his injuries and police haven’t identified a suspect yet.

Police said that about an hour later another shooting took place at the intersection of Lindsay and Union Streets near Constitution Park. A man was found shot and was later pronounced dead.

Police didn’t identify either of the victims and officers haven’t named a suspect in the shooting near Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Stockton police said it’s investigating an incident where a woman allegedly set two people and a tent on fire.

Both victims, a man and woman, were transported to area hospitals, and the man later died from his injuries.