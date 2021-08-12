Stockton Police: Teenager arrested in July homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police reported a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of another 17-year-old boy back in July.

Around 5:45 p.m. on July 12, Stockton police said their officers found a teenage shooting victim in the street in the area of Volpi Drive and Carmel River Court.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said Thursday they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old boy in connection to the homicide. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The events leading up to the shooting have not been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News