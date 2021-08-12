Stockton Police: Teenager arrested in July homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police reported a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of another 17-year-old boy back in July.

Around 5:45 p.m. on July 12, Stockton police said their officers found a teenage shooting victim in the street in the area of Volpi Drive and Carmel River Court.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said Thursday they arrested an unidentified 17-year-old boy in connection to the homicide. He was booked into juvenile hall.

The events leading up to the shooting have not been reported.