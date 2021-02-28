Stockton police: Teenagers carjacked after taking parent’s car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say two teenagers were carjacked after they took a parent’s car without permission early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was later recovered, but officers are still searching for the two carjackers.

According to police, the two boys, a 14-year-old and 13-year-old, took a parent’s car around 3:30 a.m. and drove to Stockton. They later met the two carjackers near West Benjamin Holt Drive and Alturas Avenue.

One of the carjackers held a knife to a boy’s neck and told them to get out of the car, according to police. The two boys left the area and contacted police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News