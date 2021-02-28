Stockton police: Teenagers carjacked after taking parent’s car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say two teenagers were carjacked after they took a parent’s car without permission early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was later recovered, but officers are still searching for the two carjackers.

According to police, the two boys, a 14-year-old and 13-year-old, took a parent’s car around 3:30 a.m. and drove to Stockton. They later met the two carjackers near West Benjamin Holt Drive and Alturas Avenue.

One of the carjackers held a knife to a boy’s neck and told them to get out of the car, according to police. The two boys left the area and contacted police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.