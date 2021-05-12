Stockton police hold procession for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is holding a procession for one of their officers who was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The procession for Officer Jimmy Inn started at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in French Camp.

People lined up with signs to pay their respects to Officer Inn and show their support for the police department.

HAPPENING NOW: Stockton Fire Department has set up in front of Stockton City Hall to welcome the procession for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn. Inn was killed in the line of duty, yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/hJYIMy5lhl — KristiGrossNews (@KristiGrossNews) May 12, 2021

The procession just passed in front of Stockton City Hall. pic.twitter.com/TYfWdMup2D — KristiGrossNews (@KristiGrossNews) May 12, 2021

Officer Inn was killed when suspect Lance Lowe shot him multiple times after he knocked on the door of Lowe’s La Cresta Way home, according to police.

“It was a violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones at a press conference.

Police say Lowe fired at another officer before bringing his 8-year-old son outside and strangling him in front of the officer.

A nearby resident tackled Lowe, freeing the boy, and police say the officer shot the 30-year-old suspect, killing him.

Inn was pronounced dead at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.

Chief Jones said Inn was hired in December 2015 and sworn in the following year.

“He left a 7-month-old baby who’s never going to know him, his wife, his stepchildren,” Inn’s aunt, Mony Finch, told FOX40. “It’s never, never going to be the same.”

“He was the kind of guy that would give everything he’s got to help somebody else out and not hold back,” said Inn’s uncle, Ken Finch.

The procession is following a route from French Camp north through Stockton. The police department let drivers know to be aware of rolling street closures:

– Starts east on West Mathews Road from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

– North on Interstate 5

– East on Crosstown Freeway

– North on El Dorado Street

– West on East Fremont Street, in front of City Hall

– South on North Center Street

– East on East Market Street, in front of Stockton Police Department Operations Building

– North on El Dorado Street

– East on East Harding Way

– North on Cemetery Lane