Stockton Police: Two arrested after 33-year-old man shot to death in July

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection to a July homicide in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said officers arrested 40-year-old Michael Nichols and 36-year-old Michelle Jackson, who now face homicide charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

Nichols and Jackson are suspected of being behind a shooting on July 24 in the area of El Dorado and East Church streets, where a 33-year-old man was found dead.

Details about the shooting have not been released by the police department.