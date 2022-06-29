Courtesy of Stockton Police Department

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department released a video in hopes of gathering more information on a 2017 cold case.

Police say that on June 28, 2017, officers responded to a park along 8700 block of Cherbourg Way after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Ramon Concha Jr. with a gunshot wound. He eventually died from his wounds at the scene.

In the newly-released video, officers say that two suspect vehicles and two possible suspects can be seen.

One of the vehicles is a mid-2000s gold-colored Nissan Murano and the other vehicle is a dark Honda Ridgeline, possibly from the model year 2000 to the early 2010s.

Stockton Police ask that anyone with information about this case or that can identify the suspects, contact Detective Donovan at 209-937-7219 or call Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc., at 209-946-0600.