Stockton police: Woman drowns in San Joaquin River after boat overturns

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman drowned early Sunday morning after a boat capsized in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said a 60-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were out fishing in a small boat on the San Joaquin River near Monte Diablo Avenue at 5:26 a.m.

Police said the boat overturned and the woman was under the water for several minutes before the man was able to find her and pull her to shore.

Medics tried to perform life-saving measures but the woman died, according to police.

