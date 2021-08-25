Stockton Police: Woman found fatally shot inside car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found fatally shot inside a parked car early Wednesday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were sent at 6:33 a.m. to a parking lot on Palisades Drive near Hammer Lane.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound inside a car and was declared dead when medics arrived.

No additional information about the victim or motive for the shooting was released but detectives are investigating.

Stockton police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the investigation division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing.