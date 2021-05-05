Stockton police: Woman killed in domestic violence attack

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man is suspected of stabbing a woman to death during a domestic violence attack Tuesday.

Police say they went to a home on Del Playa Court near Granada Drive around 7:40 p.m after it was reported that someone was stabbed.

Officers at the scene found a 58-year-old woman with stab wounds.

According to police, the alleged attacker was still in the home when they arrived. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for self-inflicted injuries.

The woman was also taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Santiago Soto, and say he was arrested on suspicion of murder.