Stockton police: Woman killed in domestic violence attack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man is suspected of stabbing a woman to death during a domestic violence attack Tuesday. 

Police say they went to a home on Del Playa Court near Granada Drive around 7:40 p.m after it was reported that someone was stabbed. 

Officers at the scene found a 58-year-old woman with stab wounds.

According to police, the alleged attacker was still in the home when they arrived. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for self-inflicted injuries. 

The woman was also taken to the hospital, where she later died. 

Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Santiago Soto, and say he was arrested on suspicion of murder. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News