Stockton Police: Woman killed, man wounded in weekend shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman died and a man wounded Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to East Marsh Street, near South Filbert Street, around 8:20 p.m. and found the two shooting victims.

Both victims were hospitalized, but police said the 31-year-old woman later died from her wounds. Her name has not been released.

The condition of the 32-year-old man has not been reported by police.

Homicide detectives said they have yet to uncover a motive behind the shooting or suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. They can also contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News