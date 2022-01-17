Stockton Police: Woman killed, man wounded in weekend shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman died and a man wounded Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to East Marsh Street, near South Filbert Street, around 8:20 p.m. and found the two shooting victims.

Both victims were hospitalized, but police said the 31-year-old woman later died from her wounds. Her name has not been released.

The condition of the 32-year-old man has not been reported by police.

Homicide detectives said they have yet to uncover a motive behind the shooting or suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. They can also contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.