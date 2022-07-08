STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman allegedly set two people and a tent on fire. One of the two victims has died of their injuries.

Police said the man and woman were set on fire in a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough, north of East Jackson Street, on Thursday just after 5:30 p.m.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals, but the man later died from his injuries.

Police said a Hispanic woman is a suspect in the crime.

The Stockton Police Department asks anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

Tips can be sent anonymously by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org or calling Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.