Stockton Police: Woman shot dead on Grant, Worth streets

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is dead after being shot Monday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Grant and Worth streets. They then found a woman who had been shot.

Medics declared her dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were attempted, police said.

Police said there is currently no information on a motive or a suspect.

Anyone with information may contact the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or its investigations division at 209-937-8323.