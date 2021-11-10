Stockton Police: Woman stabbed in fight, dies at hospital

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died at the hospital overnight Tuesday after she was stabbed in Stockton.

Stockton police said just before midnight, two people got into a physical altercation in the area of North Commerce and West Magnolia streets.

One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the 43-year-old woman she was fighting, police said.

Police said the assailant ran into her home but was later arrested. Her identity has not been reported.

The unidentified stabbing victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

What led up to the fight has not been reported and police did not say if the two people knew each other prior to the deadly fight.