STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of a few dozen people demanded legal abortion be restored across the country Saturday.

Pro-choice supports say the decision to end the federal constitutional right to an abortion and allow each state to determine abortion rights unless Congress acts, shows a lack of respect for women.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” said attendee Andrea Patnaude. “We should have the right to choose what we do with our bodies.”

Those there said they are frustrated by both political parties, especially the democrat congress not putting Roe v. Wade into law when they had a chance.

“Only the struggle of the people will get rights for everybody, these politicians are not going to give it to us,” said Firoz Azizi, an organizer for the rally.

Others are applauding the Supreme Court’s decision. The diocese of Stockton Bishop Myron J. Cotta said in a statement, “While I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision and the countless lives that will be saved because of it, we, as the Diocese of Stockton will look to increase our work to protect every life and support California’s women, children, and families.”

Jhoanna Talaroc, an attendee at the rally, believes the decision does the exact opposite of saving lives.

“I am a devout catholic myself and I understand the perspective of those pro-lifers, but this is not pro-life. This is the desire to control us,” she said.

While the two sides differ in opinion, both agree the discussion on abortions is far from over.