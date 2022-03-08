STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton resident was the target of an armed robbery at their home after opening the door to someone posing as a candy vendor.

Police said the robbery happened Monday on Joplin Lane near Hendrix Drive.

Doorbell video shows the interaction between the would-be vendor and resident. The resident is seen holding money out as the vendor sets down a box of candy. The vendor takes out candy and hands it to the resident.

Moments after the resident hands the money over, three people can be seen running around the corner toward the front door holding guns and wearing masks.

(Courtesy: Stockton police) Doorbell video shows the moment a resident was robbed after a man posed as a candy vendor.

The vendor then steps out of the way and the resident can be heard yelling. Video shows the vendor turn around and begin to walk away before returning to the door. He then puts on a ski mask but quickly takes it off and walks away again.

Police have not released any other information about the robbers. They ask anyone with information to call 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.