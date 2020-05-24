Stockton restaurants, retail shops look forward to reopening in phase 2

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton restaurants and retail businesses are looking forward to serving their customers again after the state approved San Joaquin County to move into phase 2 of the reopening plan.

For Jennifer and Andy Pappis, seeing people dining out on their restaurant patio Saturday was a welcome sight.

“Just to have life back around and the restaurant just for us to hear people talking and glasses clinking, and it was a really great feeling and the customers felt the same so that was really nice,” Jennifer told FOX40.

They reopened the doors to Papapavlos for dine-in service Friday, less than 24 hours after the approval.

“People were coming out right away it was full and it filled up inside as well as outside,” said Jennifer.

If customers decide to sit down and eat, they will notice some changes.

“Our employees are wearing masks. We always were very popular for having our extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar on our tables,” said Jennifer. “Now, you can’t do that.”

Papapavlos will also still be making deliveries.

As part of phase two, retail stores will also be reopening with safety modifications.

“A lot of ladies are just so excited to be able to have a little normalcy back to their lives,” Grace Quaschnick told FOX40.

Quaschnick volunteers at Pawtastic Thrift Store on Stockton’s Miracle Mile, where only six customers are allowed in the store at a time.

“It is kind of fun because you feel like the stores been opened just for you, and it makes it more personable,” said Quaschnick.



Face coverings are encouraged and customers are required to use hand sanitizer or gloves once they enter.

“We do have a plastic Plexi guard in front of our register, and then throughout the day we’re constantly cleaning. We are washing down our counters, our doors. We Lysol our clothing,” said Quaschnick.

Quaschnick said they’re doing all they can to keep customers safe and she hopes people will continue to support them.

“It’s kind of nice for us to see that walk-through traffic again,” said Quaschnick.