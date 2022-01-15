Stockton school district employees help family escape locked yard of burning home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton Unified School District employees are credited with helping a family escape their yard after they were locked in while their house was on fire.

The Stockton Fire Department responded Friday morning to a garage fire that later expanded into the house.

Crews quickly attacked it from spreading any further and the family inside escaped with no injuries.

Stockton Unified School District employees, Sally Forgach and Markis Scrivens, helped the family out of danger.

“Everything is done quickly. You just have to remove the family from a dangerous situation,” Forgach told FOX40.

Forgach and Scrivens were in the area near Harrison Elementary School offering families resources when they saw the flames.

“They couldn’t leave the yard because they were locked in because they didn’t have the keys to the gate to get out. And so they were frantic, the grandmother crying, because you are trapped in and the flames are going,” Forgach recalled.

The gate was locked with a chain.

With the help from other staff across the school, they helped yank the gate open off its hinge and helped a mother, a baby and the baby’s grandmother escape. Forgach said she was glad she was able to help.

“This was a community effort,” Forgach said. “Everybody came together to help the family out and that’s what it’s about.”

The home suffered fire and smoke damage and is currently uninhabitable, but members in the community are relieved no one got hurt.

“It shows that you can still put faith in people. No matter who you are and what you do. Stockton is one big family,” said resident Joshua Rivera.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.