Stockton security guard hospitalized after driver beats him at Downtown Transit Center

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A 49-year-old security guard remained in the hospital Wednesday after he was attacked for asking a man not to park his car on the property at Stockton’s Downtown Transit Center.

"That motorist then attacked and beat the security guard until the security guard lost consciousness," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

The suspect then took off in his gray-colored sedan following the 11 p.m. attack at the station on Weber Avenue.

The security guard went to the hospital for his injuries. Authorities say he was punched in the face and head but he's expected to be all right.

"What that man did last night to that security guard was just uncalled for because all the security guard was doing was his job," Officer Silva said.

"We're still investigating the issue and we're working with the authorities," said San Joaquin Regional Transit District spokeswoman Emily Oestreicher.

RTD said the safety of patrons, employees and the general public is paramount.

Detectives are going through surveillance video to see if the suspect's image was captured and if he can be identified.

"This motorist was very violent and definitely we need to get him off the streets, in the jail so he can be held accountable for his actions," Silva told FOX40.