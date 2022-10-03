STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating.

The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton.

Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around 4:18 a.m in Oakland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The other shooting happened on April 16, 2021. A Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton. She survived her injuries. According to police, that shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.

Police have not said how they connected the two shootings to the others.

With the additional shootings, the number of Hispanic victims increased to five. The other two shooting victims were a Black woman and a white man. Police have said they do not believe the shootings are a hate crime.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said there is a person of interest they think can shed some light on at least one of the killings in the city. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could be a witness or a suspect.

A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

McFadden said investigators identified the person after scrubbing through hundreds of hours of video. He also said that despite all the hours of footage no crime or even someone with a gun has been captured on video.

Coupled with the lack of witnesses due to the time and location of the killings, police said they do not know if one person or more than one is behind the “series of killings.”

Below are the locations of the five killings that took place in Stockon.

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter drives, around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.

Police ask anyone who lives near those areas to check their doorbell and security cameras for potential information.

Stockton Police ask any surveillance video be submitted to stocktonpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/tips2022.

A tip line was created for anyone with information. The number is 209-937-8167. Information can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.