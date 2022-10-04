STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is providing a QR code for people to upload evidence or any information regarding the Stockton “serial killings.”

Police released the QR code on Friday, as officers are looking for information that could lead to an arrest in connection to the seven shootings they’re investigating.

Police said that people can also call the police department at 209-937-8167 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 to provide any information.

There is a $95,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the homicides that date back to April 2021.

The reward money was originally $75,000, but it was bumped to $95,000 after a local business owner and Stockton Crime Stoppers each added $10,000 to the reward.

Six people died in the seven shootings and five of the homicides happened in Stockton between July 8 to Sept. 27.

One of the shootings occurred in Oakland where a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021. A sixth shooting occurred in Stockton where a Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. on April 16, 2021. She survived her injuries.

Police identified a person of interest connected to the series of homicides being investigated. The department released a still photo captured from video, but the person’s identity can’t be seen through the image.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said investigators identified the person of interest after scrubbing through hundreds of hours of video. He emphasized, however, that person could be a witness or a suspect.

During a news conference, McFadden said police believe the person of interest could give information on at least one of the killings.