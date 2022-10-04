STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police provided an updated Tuesday afternoon on the serial killings that have taken place in Stockton and Oakland.

On Monday night, police said a 2021 shooting in Oakland resulting in the death of a Hispanic man is connected to the five killings in Stockton this summer. They also said a 2021 shooting in Stockton, six days after the Oakland one, on April 16, 2021, is also connected.

The April 16 shooting injured a Black woman near Park and Union streets. According to police, she survived the shooting.

All the victims were alone during the early morning or night.

Stockton Police are searching for a person of interest in the shootings. However, the only available photo shows the person from behind and is blurry, as it was captured from surveillance video.

The Stockton Police Department released this surveillance image of a “person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 209-937-8167 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

There is also a QR code for people to upload evidence or any information regarding the Stockton “serial killings.”

This is a developing story.