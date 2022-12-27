(KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.

Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.

An amended complaint filed by the DA added four more murder charges, these for the deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez, Mervin Harmon, Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr.

There was also an attempted murder charge added for the shooting of Natasha LaTour, the only surviving victim of the attacks that took place in 2021 and 2022.

One of the men, Mervin Harmon, appears to be a newly identified victim as his death had not previously been connected to the killings.

When the original charges were filed, the DA’s office said it was “confident” more charges would be added as the investigation into the killings continued.

Officers arrested Brownlee around 2 a.m. Oct. 15, near Village Green Drive and Winslow Way, in North Stockton.

A reward for information leading to his arrest was claimed and split between two people.